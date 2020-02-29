TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,499.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $122,254.00 and approximately $26,499.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.