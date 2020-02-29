TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0003 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $596,468.00 and approximately $70,362.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

