Truegame Reaches Market Cap of $254,572.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $254,572.00 and approximately $29,571.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

