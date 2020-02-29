TrueUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $624.15 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011650 BTC on major exchanges including Bitso, CoinTiger, IDEX and OpenLedger DEX. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $143.22 million and $624.15 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 142,831,354 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Kuna, Bittrex, IDEX, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HBUS, Binance, Bitso, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Koinex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

