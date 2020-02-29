Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. 10,604,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

