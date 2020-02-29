TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $257.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $97,284.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.02949147 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009889 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002454 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000553 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018610 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

