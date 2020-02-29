Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 34,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.36. 105,247,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,911,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

