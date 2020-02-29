TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0115 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $45,859.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00486793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.32 or 0.06496216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005631 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.