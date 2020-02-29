TTC (TTC) One Day Volume Tops $17.28 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. TTC has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. In the last week, TTC has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00056448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00482270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.06519110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011600 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 860,291,455 coins and its circulating supply is 403,266,299 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

