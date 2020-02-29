Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 452,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

