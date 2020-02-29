Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $66,925,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,960.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.