Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 407.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.