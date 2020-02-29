Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Two Harbors Investment worth $65,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 750,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 146,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

