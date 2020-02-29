U Network (UUU) Market Cap Hits $7.02 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. U Network has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $391,429.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, DEx.top and DDEX. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

