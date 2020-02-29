Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,513,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 482,871 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,051,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,745,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $4,816,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,552,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,562,041.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053,818 shares of company stock valued at $598,851,492 in the last three months.

UBER stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,052,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

