Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.20

News articles about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,052,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,325,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053,818 shares of company stock worth $598,851,492 in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

