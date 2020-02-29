Ubex Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $360,259.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00057184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00482348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.79 or 0.06527952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030413 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011558 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, BitMart, Fatbtc, BitForex, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.