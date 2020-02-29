Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.