UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,091. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

