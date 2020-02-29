Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and Bytex. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,618,853 tokens. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io.

Ultiledger Token Trading

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and Bytex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

