Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $272.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $201,496.00 and $272.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

