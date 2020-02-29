Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $213,612.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.