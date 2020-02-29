UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 577,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 142,104 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UMH shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 243,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.