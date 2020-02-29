Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 30th total of 38,980,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. 10,756,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,388,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

