UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $124,002.00 and $4,747.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

