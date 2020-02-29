Unify Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Unify has a market cap of $101,044.00 and approximately $2,134.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00686344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007542 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

