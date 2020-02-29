Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,647.50 ($61.14).

Several analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,259 shares of company stock worth $5,748,948.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 151 ($1.99) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,170 ($54.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,095,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,944 ($51.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,500.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,654.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

