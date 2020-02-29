Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.09 ($31.50).

UN01 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of UN01 traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €26.74 ($31.09). 1,000,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a one year low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a one year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.23 and a 200 day moving average of €28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

