United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 588,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

