United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

