United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

United Rentals stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Rentals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 234.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in United Rentals by 118.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

