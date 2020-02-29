United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.59. 12,287,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,605. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $121.48 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

