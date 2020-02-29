Universa Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 27% against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1,305.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

