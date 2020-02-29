Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.60. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

