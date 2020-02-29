UnlimitedIP Market Cap Reaches $7.99 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, LBank, Allcoin and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $325,282.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02458115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00228853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, HADAX, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

