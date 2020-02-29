UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $263,955.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02602014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00226433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00135703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, LBank, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

