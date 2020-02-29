Unobtanium Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $66.99 or 0.00775092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03607005 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,774 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

