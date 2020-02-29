UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $0.96 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $962.25 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00011191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00683567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.