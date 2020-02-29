Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.89 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $4.89 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004764 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, OOOBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00484495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $555.07 or 0.06452079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

