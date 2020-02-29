Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 630,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 243,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.