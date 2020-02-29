Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

