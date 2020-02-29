Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ UONE remained flat at $$1.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.