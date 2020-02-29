US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. TheStreet lowered US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

ECOL opened at $42.06 on Friday. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.59.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 140,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 74,454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 558,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 75,652 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 415,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 233,941 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

