USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $439.46 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $439.46 million and approximately $962.26 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase Pro, FCoin, OKEx and Korbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.02607633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085708 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 444,859,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,064,868 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Korbit, LATOKEN, CPDAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

