USDK Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.19 or 0.02447585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00224614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00049395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

