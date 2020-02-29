USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.19

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $709,339.00 and approximately $1,535.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006917 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000928 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,120 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

