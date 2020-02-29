Utrust (UTK) Market Cap Hits $5.77 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $669,661.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

