VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Acquired by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 268,681 shares during the period. VAALCO Energy comprises approximately 7.3% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.00% of VAALCO Energy worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 251,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGY. TheStreet lowered VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

