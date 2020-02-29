VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 30th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of EGY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 251,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $113.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.