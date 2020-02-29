Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Vail Resorts worth $26,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $212.61 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

